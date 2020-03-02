Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 419.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,151 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 248,457 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 159,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 650,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 337,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,540. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,555,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

