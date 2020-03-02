Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $2.99 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $16,484,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,779,000 after buying an additional 133,135 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 106.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 147,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 76,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $6,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

MKSI stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.78. 628,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,182. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.70. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

