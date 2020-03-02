Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 74,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 113,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $9.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,961. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.57 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.49 and its 200-day moving average is $154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

