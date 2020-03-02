Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Apple Hospitality REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $2,708,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 745.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $67,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

APLE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.19. 4,159,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.