Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $13,311,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $22,912,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.83. 5,655,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,241. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

