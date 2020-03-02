VIDY (VIDY) Market Cap Achieves $7.22 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, VIDY has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb Global, MXC and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00482059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.53 or 0.06434966 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030246 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005632 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011373 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,053,749,873 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, MXC and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

