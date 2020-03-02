View (VIEW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $256.00

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. View has a market cap of $155,329.00 and approximately $256.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, View has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One View token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.36 or 0.02895256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00224414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00137088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

View’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for View is view.ly. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here.

View Token Trading

View can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

