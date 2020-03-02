Viking Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VKTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.32.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 2.35. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

