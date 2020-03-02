Viking Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.32.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,813,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 849.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 224,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 120,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 100,356 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

