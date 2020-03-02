Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) is Old West Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,763 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial comprises about 2.2% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Virtu Financial worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,282,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,691 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Virtu Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,008,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,090,000 after purchasing an additional 636,499 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 140,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $19.67. 1,789,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

