Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,997 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 208.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 52.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. 43,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,553. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Virtu Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

