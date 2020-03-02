Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $235,333,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 243.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Shares of V traded up $10.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,424,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $356.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

