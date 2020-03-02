Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.74% of Vishay Precision Group worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 84,448 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,840. The stock has a market cap of $371.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

