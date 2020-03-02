Vitae Reaches 1-Day Volume of $438,139.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00018838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $32.42 million and $438,139.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004070 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004672 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.