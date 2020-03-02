Vitalharvest Freehold Trust (ASX:VTH) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

Vitalharvest Freehold Trust (ASX:VTH) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

VTH stock opened at A$0.71 ($0.50) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.35 million and a P/E ratio of -25.36. Vitalharvest Freehold Trust has a 1-year low of A$0.70 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of A$0.99 ($0.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Vitalharvest Freehold Trust

Vitalharvest owns one of the largest aggregations of berry and citrus farms in Australia. These are located in prime growing locations in New South Wales, South Australia and Tasmania and leased to Costa Group (ASX:CGC). Vitalharvest provides investors with exposure to agricultural property assets whose earnings profile and underlying value are exposed to the growing global agricultural demand for nutritious, healthy food.

