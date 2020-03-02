Vivid Coin Market Capitalization Hits $14,425.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $14,425.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.02843042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00225319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00135350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,223,462 coins and its circulating supply is 7,010,255 coins. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

