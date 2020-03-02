VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 180.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,263 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in VMware were worth $17,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of VMware by 9.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.00 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

