Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €166.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €166.00 ($193.02) target price from Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €193.50 ($225.00).

ETR VOW3 traded up €1.06 ($1.23) on Monday, hitting €149.64 ($174.00). 2,612,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €171.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €166.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

