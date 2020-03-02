Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €170.00 ($197.67) target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €193.50 ($225.00).

ETR:VOW3 traded up €1.06 ($1.23) on Monday, hitting €149.64 ($174.00). The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €171.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €166.68. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

