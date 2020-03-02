Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €203.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €203.00 ($236.05) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOW3. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €193.50 ($225.00).

Shares of VOW3 traded up €1.06 ($1.23) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €149.64 ($174.00). The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €171.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €166.68. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

