Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €210.00 ($244.19) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.34% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €193.50 ($225.00).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 stock traded up €1.06 ($1.23) on Monday, reaching €149.64 ($174.00). 2,612,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €171.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €166.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.