Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €220.00 ($255.81) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €193.50 ($225.00).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock traded up €1.06 ($1.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €149.64 ($174.00). 2,612,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €171.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €166.68.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.