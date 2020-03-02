Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

VNO opened at $53.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.64%.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

