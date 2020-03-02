VoteCoin Price Tops $0.0006 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. VoteCoin has a market cap of $50,105.00 and $26.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00581170 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00112545 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00114537 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002484 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000777 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 81,061,625 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

