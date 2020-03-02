VouchForMe Trading Up 27.7% Over Last Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Coinbe, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $51,559.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

