W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,784 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

