W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of W W Grainger worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,906,000 after purchasing an additional 111,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $277.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.84.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

