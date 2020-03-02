W Whitney George Acquires 40,000 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,085,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,065,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, W Whitney George bought 19,058 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $137,217.60.

On Wednesday, February 26th, W Whitney George bought 64,257 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $447,228.72.

On Tuesday, February 4th, W Whitney George bought 800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, W Whitney George bought 29,280 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $215,793.60.

On Thursday, January 23rd, W Whitney George bought 2,266 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $16,813.72.

On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George bought 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $246,978.50.

On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George bought 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $298,552.26.

On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George bought 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,577.40.

On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George bought 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,353.07.

FUND traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $6.67. 133,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $7.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

