Wagerr Market Cap Hits $4.96 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.96 million and $18,415.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001083 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,524,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,144,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.