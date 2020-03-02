Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL traded up $17.03 on Monday, hitting $290.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,827,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,754,732. The firm has a market cap of $1,266.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.80.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.