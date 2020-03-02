Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,462,000 after acquiring an additional 130,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

DIS stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.98. 21,749,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,547,010. The company has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

