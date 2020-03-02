Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 29,008 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Walt Disney worth $276,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 52,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 115,829 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.77.

DIS stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,749,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.80. The company has a market capitalization of $216.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.