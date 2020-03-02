Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.38% of Walt Disney worth $996,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $118.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.10. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $212.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.