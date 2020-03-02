Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has been trending negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $117.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

