Waltonchain Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $32.18 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00005216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bithumb, Kucoin and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.62 or 0.02613681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00096102 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,608,135 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bithumb, Allbit, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Binance, COSS, Coinnest, OKEx, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

