Wanchain Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin and Huobi. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $23.95 million and $1.23 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008188 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Bitbns, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

