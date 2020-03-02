Warburg Research Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €32.00 Price Target

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duerr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.73 ($38.06).

Get Duerr alerts:

Shares of DUE stock traded down €2.91 ($3.38) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €25.24 ($29.35). 606,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10. Duerr has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12 month high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.