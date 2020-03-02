Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,370 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.39% of Washington Prime Group worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 23,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of WPG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.63. 231,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,854,806. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $470.94 million, a P/E ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.01%. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

