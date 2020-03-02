Watson Rebecca Acquires New Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Watson Rebecca’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,431 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

