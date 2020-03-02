Watson Rebecca Invests $21.92 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 334,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,915,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 13.3% of Watson Rebecca’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,098,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,740,000 after buying an additional 1,022,555 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,709.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,006,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after buying an additional 970,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after buying an additional 810,106 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,385,667 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

