Watson Rebecca Invests $4.14 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Watson Rebecca’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.28 and its 200-day moving average is $198.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $177.00 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

