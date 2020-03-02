Watson Rebecca Invests $5.40 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.3% of Watson Rebecca’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $5.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.16. 3,330,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,651. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $105.96 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.22.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

