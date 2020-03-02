Watson Rebecca Takes $13.18 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 261,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,182,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 8.0% of Watson Rebecca’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.54 during trading on Monday. 5,759,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.