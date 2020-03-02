Watson Rebecca Takes $4.38 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Watson Rebecca’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,557,000 after purchasing an additional 598,531 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,475,000 after purchasing an additional 371,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $14.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,757,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,432. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.10 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.