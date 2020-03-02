Watson Rebecca Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Watson Rebecca’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Watson Rebecca owned approximately 0.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 766,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

