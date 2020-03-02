Watson Rebecca Takes Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 97,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Watson Rebecca’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,516. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $54.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

