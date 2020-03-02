Waves Community Token (WCT) Market Capitalization Reaches $518,979.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $518,979.00 and $27,458.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.59 or 0.02819863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00223296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00135418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.