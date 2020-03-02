Waves Price Tops $1.19 (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Waves has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $120.20 million and $67.10 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00013402 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Tidex, Gate.io and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024692 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015586 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007424 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005397 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,289,544 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BCEX, HitBTC, Exmo, Liqui, Kuna, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, Cryptohub, Bitbns, OKEx, Exrates, Gate.io, Coinbe, Huobi and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.