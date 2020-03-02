Wavesbet Market Capitalization Achieves $100,985.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $100,985.00 and $34,076.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00712332 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00016543 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000652 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 75.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.