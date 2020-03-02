WAX Price Hits $0.0446 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One WAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and C2CX. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $47.04 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.45 or 0.02905086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00225219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00136622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,619,020,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,053,981,330 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, Bibox, C2CX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

